Amit Shah launches Dairy Sahakar scheme in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand on Sunday with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the 'Dairy Sahakar' scheme, financial support will be extended by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to the eligible cooperatives for activities such as bovine development, milk procurement, processing, quality assurance, value addition, branding, packaging, marketing, transportation and storage of milk and milk products, exports of dairy products within the overall objectives of "Doubling the farmers' income" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The scheme was launched during the function organised by Amul for the celebration of its 75th foundation year.



"The Dairy Sahakar, with a total investment of Rs 5000 crore will be implemented by NCDC, under the Ministry of Cooperation, to realise the vision: "from cooperation to prosperity"," the ministry said.

Further, the ministry informed that various schemes of the Government of India will also be converged with that of state governments, Union Territory administrations, development agencies and others.

"The ministry is also implementing various schemes for development of the Animal Husbandry and dairy sector," the release read.

"This Dairy Sahakar will supplement the existing efforts for strengthening the dairy sector in the country," the ministry added. (ANI)

