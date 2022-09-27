Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 750-bed hospital in Gujarat today

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a modern 750-bed hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The hospital is under construction by Kutch Radiology and Imaging Centre (KRIC). Shah also laid the foundation stone of the hospital around 10.30 am on Tuesday at KRIC College Campus in Gandhinagar's Kalol city.

The hospital is learnt to have many modern facilities including OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, Operation Theatre, obstetrics, ICU and ultrasound.

The laying of the foundation stone of the hospital is part of various programmes of the Home Minister in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Shah offered prayers at 'Rupal Vardayini Mata' temple and inaugurated the newly-constructed 'Golden Garbhagriha' at 12 pm in Gujarat's Rupal.

He attended an event on an underpass inaugurated by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation around 12.25 pm.

He also laid down the foundation stone of the new building of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) around 3.30 pm in Lekawara.

Besides, the Home Minister offered prayers in the Mahakali temple of Ambode and laid the foundation stone of various works for the development of the temple by the holy 'Yatradham Development Board' at around 5 pm.

Shah also attended the Bhoomipujan of Martyrs Memorial and Library in a Primary School in Samau, in Gujarat's Mansa later. (ANI)