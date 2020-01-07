Amit Shah-led GoM meeting on Air India sale likely today, say sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A Group Of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Air India divestment led by Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be held today, said sources.

The scheduled meeting is expected to discuss the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on the Air India sale process, sources added.

The meeting is likely to take place between 12- 1 pm.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)