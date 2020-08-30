Amit Shah likely to be released from AIIMS soon

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, informed the hospital on Saturday.

"Sh. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister is admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," said the hospital release.

The Minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14, after testing negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

