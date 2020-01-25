Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari have meal at Delhi BJP worker's residence

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a stopover at an OBC BJP worker's residence in Yamuna Vihar for dinner after ending his day-long campaigning in the national capital for the impending Assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, Shah, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari shared pictures of the two having dinner at Kumar's residence and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the BJP worker's family for their hospitality.

"I had dinner at my (BJP) worker, Manoj Ji's residence in Yamuna Vihar. I express my heartfelt gratitude to his family for their hospitality and affection. BJP is not a political party but a family, every member of the party is its real power. Together we all have to realize the vision of a strong BJP-empowered India," Shah tweeted.

Shah addressed three public rallies in the national capital on Friday in Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar and Gokulpuri areas of Delhi. He is scheduled to hold two public meetings in the national capital today.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the Assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory winning 67 of 70 seats. (ANI)

