Amit Shah meets civil society organisations in Imphal to understand issues, problems

Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday interacted with leaders of several Civil Society Organisations to understand their issues and problems. The organisations included Kuki Inpi, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), United Naga Council (UNC) and Zeliangrong Baudi.

During the meeting, each organisation submitted their respective observations to the Union Home Minister and discussed their aspirations and grievances on issues.

Zeliangrong Baudi requested a separate territorial council for Zeliangrong. Amid the talks pertaining to finalisation of Naga Framework Agreement (NFA) and its possible implications on the integrity and unity of the state, Zeliangrong Baudi has submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister for a separate Territorial Council for Zeliangrong settled in the three states.

The Civil Society Organisation leaders including COCOMI led by coordinator, Sunil Karam, UNC led by its president S Kho John, Zeliangrong Baudi of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland led by its president, Athon Abonmei and Kuki Inpi of Manipur led by its president Khaimang Chongloi attended the meet.

After Zeliangrong Baudi, Kuki Inpi Manipur met Union Home Minister and urged him to do justice to Kukis before finalisation of the NFA.

Speaking to ANI, Sominthang Doungel, Vice President and spokesperson of the Kuki Inpi Manipur team said, "In the meeting with Amit Shah ji, I said that Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has murdered thousands of Kukis, for which the justice is yet to be delivered."

The United Naga Council who met Amit Shah told ANI that the peace talks between government of India and NSCN-IM has been dragging on for more than two decades and it is high time that the Naga issue is resolved.

Talking to ANI, Assistant Coordinator, COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba requested Amit Shah not to consider or grant autonomy to any community and to maintain the territorial and administrative integrity of the state.

Later, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji's visited and met CSOs. He is always ready to listen to the genuine voice of the people. We, the Karyakartas of BJP are proud of you and your commitment in bringing peace and development in the state of Manipur, the Jewel of India."

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji's visit and meeting with the different Civil Society Organisations interacting them one by one even by delaying his departure by more than two hours is remarkable. It shows that how deeply he takes the problems and issues of Manipur state," the chief minister added. (ANI)