Amit Shah meets CMs of Goa, north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the NITI Aayog meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings on Friday with Chief Ministers and Governors of different states.

Among the ministers who called on the Union Home Minister were Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The home minister also met the governors of Goa, Sikkim, Assam, Haryana, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh - Mridula Sinha, Ganga Prasad, Jagdish Mukhi, Satyadev Narayan Arya, Tathagata Roy and Ram Naik, respectively.

The heads of the states are in the national capital to attend the fifth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday.

"I am here to attend the Niti Aayog meeting tomorrow. We will be representing our case with the Niti Aayog chaired by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the meeting.

"The key issues to be discussed at the fifth governing council meeting are rainwater harvesting, drought situation and its relief measures, aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security issues with a focus on the Left Wing Extremism-affected districts," NITI Aayog said on Friday. (ANI)