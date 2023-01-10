Amit Shah meets V-P Jagdeep Dhankar, former President Ramnath Kovind

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with Former President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Taking on Twitter, he informed that BJP National President JP Nadda was also present with him during his visit to Jagdeep Dhankar.





"Met Honourable Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji at his residence and discussed various topics. BJP National President Mr @JPNadda was also present," he said in a tweet.

He also termed the views of former President Ramnath Kovind as 'inspiring'.

"Made a courtesy visit to the former President of India, Respected Shri Ramnath Kovind, His views on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare are always inspiring," his tweet read. (ANI)

