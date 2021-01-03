Amit Shah, Nadda hail scientists, frontline workers for service amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday hailed the country's scientists and frontline workers after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines.

The Home Minister said that approval to make the vaccines in India will prove to be a 'game-changer' in boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India," Shah tweeted.

"Visionary leadership can make a huge difference. Time and again, we have seen a New India eager to innovate and help the humanity during crisis. The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in boosting PM @NarendraModi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

He extended hearty thanks to scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel, and all 'Corona warriors' who dedicatedly served during the pandemic.



"The nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Nadda also echoed the sentiment, saying, "The DCGI's approval for emergency use of two indigenous vaccines to protect against COVID-19 is a defining and historic moment for the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has established a new dimension. Many congratulations to all scientists and doctors."

He further lauded the work done under PM Modi's leadership in making India a global health centre.

"India has turned into a global health centre. Modi ji brought together every section of the country to fight COVID. I salute the doctors, police and sanitation workers dedicated to public service day and night," he tweeted.

Earlier today, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"After adequate examination, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today. (ANI)

