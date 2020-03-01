Amit Shah offers prayers at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Kalighat temple here on Sunday.

Earlier today, Shah attended the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat.

Without naming anyone, Shah here said that people who want to create a "divide" in the country and "disrupt peace" must fear the National Security Guard (NSG).

"We want peace in the entire world. In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. And anyone who takes the lives of soldiers will have to pay dearly. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG. If they still come, it is the responsibility of the NSG to fight them and defeat them," he said.

"Under Prime Minister Modi, we are following the policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and NSG takes the leading role in delivering upon it. After PM Modi came to power, a distinct differentiation has been made between India's defence and foreign policy, which wasn't like this in the past," he added.

The Home Minister also exuded confidence that the Centre will meet the expectations of its security organisations and added that "wars are won by the bravery and not equipment."

Talking about the expansion of the NSG, the Union Home Minister said, "The nation decided to expand the network of NSG after the Mumbai attacks. NSG has finely proven its presence in the entire country gradually. After today's inauguration, the coordination will only get better." (ANI)

