Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Telangana

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam and offered prayers ahead of his public meeting at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana.

Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shah is further scheduled to attend another meeting at Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad, following which he will fly back to Delhi around 9 pm, today itself.



The party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of the by-poll elections. There will be big joinings. We will definitely win there."

He said that the people of Telangana want a change in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekar Rao government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such environment. They want a change which only BJP will bring". (ANI)

