Amit Shah, other Union Ministers extend greetings on Onam

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Cabinet Ministers on Monday extended their wishes to everyone on the occasion of Onam.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health, and prosperity in everyone's lives. Happy Onam!" Shah said in a tweet.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished people with joy, peace, prosperity and good health on the festive occasion.

"Happy Onam to everyone. On this joyous occasion, I specially wish all Malayalee brothers and sisters joy, peace, prosperity and good health," he tweeted.

In a tweet earlier today, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "As King Mahabali comes calling to the land, I wish all our sisters and brothers of Kerala a very happy and joyous Onam."

Cabinet Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also extended their warm wishes to the countrymen for the festival.

"Greetings on the joyous occasion of Onam. On this auspicious festival, may Lord Mahabali bless all of us with strength, good health, happiness, and prosperity," said Goyal in a tweet.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

