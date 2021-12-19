Amit Shah pays tributes to revolutionaries of Kakori incident

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters Veer P Ramprasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaq Ullah Khan who were sentenced to death by the British government for their involvement in the Kakori conspiracy.

"When an independent nation was only a dream for the countrymen, then Veer P. Ramprasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaq Ullah Khan re-ignited the flame of independence among the people by challenging the foreign rule that was robbed in Kakori. Tributes to the brave sons of Mother Bharati on their sacrifice day," tweeted Shah.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.



The robbery was organized by Hindustan Republican Association and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident and they were finally sentenced to death by the British government and also severe punishments were given to those people who helped this incident.

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train action' as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle. (ANI)





