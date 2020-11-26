Amit Shah pays tributes to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers on Thursday paid tributes to people and security personnel who lost their lives in Mumbai terror attacks.

"I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid home to security personnel on the 12th anniversary of the terror attacks in India's financial capital.



"I salute the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for India. Jai Hind!" Prasad tweeted.

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.

Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. (ANI)

