Amit Shah praises PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision as CCS approves 83 LCA Tejas for IAF

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat after Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.

While lauding the latest development, Home Minister Shah said this decision will strengthen the fleet of IAF.

"This visionary decision will further strengthen the fleet of our mighty Air Force with such state-of-the-art fighter aircraft and would act as a catalyst to stimulate PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and DM Rajnath Singh for this step," Shah tweeted.

"In a big move to boost the indigenous defence manufacturing sector, the cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved the procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for Indian Airforce from our prestigious Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) worth Rs 48,000 crore," he said in a subsequent tweet.

This comes after the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.

The deal to be signed in the next few days with HAL would strengthen the Indian Air Force's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas' and overall combat capability.

"The CCS chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48000 crores to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'. This deal will be a game-changer for self-reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The deal would be a major boost for the IAF and help it to arrest the fall in the number of its fighter aircraft squadrons.

Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft.

It is the first "Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)" category procurement of combat aircraft with an indigenous content of 50 per cent which will progressively reach 60 per cent by the end of the programme. (ANI)