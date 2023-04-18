Amit Shah presides over 'Chintan Shivir' of ministry of home affairs to implement PM Modi's "Vision 2047"

New Delhi, [India] April 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Tuesday presided over a 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here in the national capital to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047".

In the ongoing 'Chintan Shivir', the Home Minister also reviewed the work of the MHA before evolving an action plan to implement PM Modi's "Vision 2047".

The discussions in 'Chintan Shivir' are being held in two sessions, said sources.

The 'Chintan Shivir' started around 10 am in the morning in the press centre of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials of the ministry.

"The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' is to review the work of the ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'", said sources privy to the development.

In the meeting, the Home minister will be apprised of the pending works of the ministry, ongoing works as well as those being planned.

Issues of all sectors related to the MHA will be discussed in the 'Chintan Shivir' as a roadmap is asked to be planned for the next 25 years under the guidance of the Home Minister and the leadership of PM Modi.

In his 'Vision 2047' message on various occasions, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to come up with government policies and bureaucratic procedures to tackle issues in all sectors.

The Home Minister's 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of MHA is one of the many steps being taken to fulfil the PM's vision that aims at the welfare of people and an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in 'Amrit Kaal'. (ANI)