Amit Shah promises welfare fund for refugees, for girls free education, travel

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that a BJP government in Bengal would constitute a "Mukhyamantri Saranarthi Kalyan Yojana (Chief Minister's Refugee Welfare Scheme)" for all refugees and said that every girl will be provided free of cost education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate.

Offering a bouquet of promises to woo Matuas, Namasudra community, and refugees of other communities, Shah said, "The day BJP forms a government in West Bengal we will take back the anti-CAA ordinance which was passed by Mamata Banerjee. We will start Chief Minister Refugee Welfare Scheme, under this they will be provided 10,000 rupees every year, and the farmers will also be provided the welfare money in their bank accounts (18, 000 rupees) which has been stooped Mamata Banerjee till now," he added.

In a bid to provide education to every girl child, Shah said, "Every girl will be provided free of cost education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate."

Continuing with the freebies schemes, Shah addressing the women in the rally said, "Bid a farewell to Mamata Banerjee, from May 3 you don't have to buy a ticket while traveling in a bus and train, every journey will be free for you."

The former BJP president alleged that Mamata Banerjee has halted a healthcare scheme that is being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The day she will leave (the Chief Minister post) every poor person will be given up to 5 lakh rupees for health care," he said.

If the BJP was voted to power, the corrupted people and political murders will be put behind bars, Shah said.

The Home Minister also promised that the BJP governments will throw out infiltrators from West Bengal.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concern for all people of West Bengal but Mamata Banerjee had only thoughts about her nephew's political future.

Amid the ongoing assembly election in the state, Shah today held two back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal, the first in Nadia district's Santipur and then in Ranaghat Dakshin.

The 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22.

A total number of 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)