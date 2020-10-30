New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
"Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony and amity in our society," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
A tweet from the Office of the Home Minister of India read, "Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival bring peace, harmony, brotherhood and happiness all across the country: Union Home Minister @AmitShah."
Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi
ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 10:30 IST
