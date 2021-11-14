Amit Shah reaches Andhra's Venkatachalam ahead of 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting today

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached Venkatachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district to chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati.

The council comprises the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.



In the meeting, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is the Vice Chairman and host. Other Chief Ministers from the States in the zone along with two Ministers each are the members. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the State Governments and the Central Government will also attend the meeting.

The Zonal Councils will take up issues involving Centre and States and one or many States falling in the Zone. The Zonal Councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and States and among many States in the Zone.

The Zonal Councils will also discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power etc., matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport etc. (ANI)

