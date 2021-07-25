Amit Shah reaches Shillong on his two-day visit to North East

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Shillong on his two-day trip to the northeast region on Saturday.

He was welcomed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and other senior ministers.

Shah is accompanied by the Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma last week conducted a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with parties of the North East region. Shah's visit was among the key agendas in that meeting. (ANI)