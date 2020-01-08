Amit Shah releases a book on life of PM, says he is epitome of selfless service to nation

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday released a book 'Karmayoddha Granth' on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he personifies qualities of a statesman, is a hard taskmaster and an ideal leader who leads by example.

Shah talked about the three parts of Prime Minister's life starting from the phase of dedicating his life to an ideology followed by entry into politics on the ideals of the "sangathan", and finally upholding the tenets of parliamentary democracy and the Constitution to construct an ideal state.

"Today PM has transformed into a global leader without accreting anything for himself. Narendra Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the nation," he said.

Talking about the journey of Modi's life, Shah said the Prime Minister saw a childhood that was devoid of luxury and he faced poverty.

He said Modi transformed into a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people, without keeping any ill-feeling for anyone in the society.

According to a Home Ministry release, Shah said that Modi resurrected the Gujarat BJP organization from scratch and transformed it into a living organism.

The Home Minister narrated the challenges faced by Narendra Modi from natural calamities to social upheavals while he was chief minister of Gujarat and how he surmounted each one of them to transform the state by creating the 'Gujarat model'.

"Modi laid the foundation of the New India based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', from Gujarat. He brought the concept of 'Jan Samvad' in good governance, which was above partisan politics. The people of India recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose Modiji as the fit candidate to lead the Nation," he said.

Shah noted that the Modi government inherited a governance setup that was plagued with corruption of more than Rs 12 lakh crores.

He said corruption worth not even a penny has been allowed since the Modi government came to office.

"A 'Karmayoddha' is man with a beating heart for people, a statesman, a hard taskmaster, an able administrator and an ideal leader who leads by example. All these qualities have been personified by Narendra Modi", Shah said.

Recalling initiatives of Modi government, he said it has worked in the direction of destroying stereotypes - "neta vs babu, rural vs urban development and industrial vs agricultural development".

"This government has ensured equitable growth and development in all sectors," he said.

He said the Prime Minister revamped India's foreign policy and national security policy by delinking the two.

"India emerged as a strong nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take attacks on itself lying down," he said.

The minister said India has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including removal of Article 370, 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing Citizenship Amendment Act, criminalising triple talaq, conducting surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes which nobody dared in last 70 years.

He said Ram Mandir issue was also resolved.

Shah said the "curses" removed by Prime Minister since 2014 include "appeasement politics, casteism, and nepotism".

The minister said the BJP-led government works with efficiency and by keeping the welfare of the people as the guiding principle, rather than vote bank politics.

He said the Prime Minister takes strong decisions in the interest of the nation and its people without fearing a backlash.

The Prime Minister, he said, has also worked to bring recognition to Indian languages mainly Hindi around the world. (ANI)