Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in states, UTs.

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a review meeting with top officials to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation across states and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by the two Ministers of State for Home - G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai besides Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials.

A Home Ministry official said that Shah has been consistently taking review meetings every two-three days to take stock of the situation.

The ministry has set up a 24x7 control room to coordinate with the states. The central control room is linked with state control rooms.

The Home Ministry had come up with detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown which will continue till May 3.

The Ministry had issued an advisory and said that it would be necessary for each state and union territory to set up a 24X7 control room/office with helplines at state and district level to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods and services including during inter-state movement. (ANI)

