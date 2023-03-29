Amit Shah reviews cyber security infrastructure, appeals to raise awareness to curb cybercrime

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed cyber security infrastructure and functioning of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) here in the national capital, and appealed to spread awareness to curb the menace of cybercrime.

Announcing that the "analytical report on modus operandi of top 50 cyber-attacks has been prepared", the Home Minister, while interacting with the media persons after the review, said the Ministry of Home Affairs is making comprehensive, integrated and all-out efforts to create awareness among masses about various aspects of cyber security and cybercrime.

Shah said that I4C is organizing Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month and that the I4C is reaching out to all the states in the country to play an active and pivotal role in this initiative and help promote cyber hygiene.

The Home Minister urged the media to join hands with the Union Home Ministry in spreading awareness about all the initiatives taken by it in curbing the menace of cybercrime.

Shah said more than 20 lakh cyber crime complaints have been registered on the cybercrime portal so far. "On this basis, more than 40,000 FIRs have been registered. In addition to that more than 13 crore hits registered on this portal since its launch in January 2020," said the Minister.

He also said that 99.99 per cent of police stations (16,597) in the country have been connected with CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) and they are now registering 100 per cent of First Information Reports directly on CCTNS.

As per statistics of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the CCTNS national database so far contains 28.98 crore police records.

"On CCTNS, more than 12.82 crore service requests have been received from citizens, out of which 12.35 crore requests have been disposed of by the state police," the Minister further mentioned.

Shah also stressed the importance of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) App having a database of over 1 crore fingerprints, which is being extensively used by law enforcement agencies.

Shah said 1,05, 80, and 266 records are being integrated on NAFIS.

In view of the cyber financial fraud, on the helpline number '1930', Shah said, over 250 banks and financial intermediaries are onboarded and resulting in the recovery of over Rs 235 crore embezzled by cybercriminals from over 1.33 lakh people so far.

The Minister further said more than 5,000 forensic services have been provided to the states so far through National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation).

He alao said training on Cyber Crime awareness, investigation and forensics has been provided to 30,000 police personnel, judicial officers, and prosecutors.

Under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform 'CyTrain', the Minister further stated more than 31,000 police officers have been registered and more than 8,000 certificates have been issued.

He also mentioned that more than 500 apps have been blocked on I4C's recommendation due to security reasons. (ANI)