Amit Shah reviews functioning of CRPF, calls for decisive campaign against Maoists

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the functioning of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at its headquarters here and met the top officials of the paramilitary force.

The Home Minister directed the CRPF to carry out an effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism in the next six months.

He also directed that effective action should be taken against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and law and order should be maintained.

The Home Minister was given a detailed presentation by CRPF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. High ranking officials of the Ministry as well as CRPF were present on the occasion.

This was the first visit of Amit Shah to any force headquarter after he took charge of the Home Ministry.

An official release said the minister spent about two hours with the senior officers of the force before leaving.

The Home Minister was apprised of the organisational structure of the CRPF and its special forces.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and CRPF's requirements of infrastructure and equipment were discussed.

"The Home Minister directed that effective action should be taken against the terrorists and law and order be maintained," the release said.

He also directed that the civic action programmes be carried out, besides organising sports and tours.

The CRPF should also reach out to the villagers and assist them in obtaining the benefits of many central schemes which are applicable to them, he said.

The minister said proper winter provisioning for the forces should be done and their welfare looked after. He also appreciated the performance of the CRPF in that theatre.

The situation in the Maoist affected states and measures being taken for improving the infrastructure of the camps and measures against improvised explosive devices were also discussed.

"The Home Minister directed the CRPF to carry out an effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism in the next six months," the release said.

He said action needs to be taken against the urban Naxals and their facilitators.

The Home Minister emphasized that the road connectivity and medical infrastructure in LWE areas should be upgraded.

He also directed that the health of the jawans and their families should be well looked after.

Digital health-cards should be made and there should be periodical health checks also for their families.

The Home Minister directed that senior officers should visit the families of martyrs and spend time with them understanding their requirements so that their problems are resolved.

"A database should also be made of the martyrs' families and their basic issues and grievances should be systematically addressed.

He expressed concern about the hard and long deployment of jawans in difficult theatres and discussed various measures for giving them relief and an opportunity to stay with their families.

The minister directed that the infrastructure of CRPF and their residential quarters should be improved and more quarters at different duty locations hould be constructed.

Noting that cutting edge technologies and the state-of-art equipments should be identified which are required for operational purposes, he emphasised the Make-in-India effort and also asked the forces to use Khadi and indigenously made products.

He directed the senior officers to reach out to their juniors and jawans so as to able to appreciate their issues. (ANI)