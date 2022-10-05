Amit Shah reviews security in J-K, directs to strengthen security grid

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a security review meeting here, on Wednesday directed to strengthen the security grid to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists.

The Minister also reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

Shah's direction came during the security review meeting earlier in the day. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the officials of the Union Territory attended the meeting.

The Minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the Rule of Law.

Noting that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Independence Day celebrations saw a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm, the Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were also reviewed and it was stressed that the investigation should be timely and effective.

"The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation. The Terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled," said the Home Minister.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir since October 3. (ANI)