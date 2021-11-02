Amit Shah rolls out pan-India 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme for all Central Armed Police Forces personnel

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday rolled out the 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme on a pan-India basis for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in all states in a phased manner.

He handed over the 'Ayushmaan card' to a jawan of CAPF and also handed over 'Ayushmaan CAPF' Scheme health cards to the Director-General, NSG for distribution to NSG personnel on the occasion of 'Dhanvantri Pooja', which is celebrated in the honour of 'The God of Medicine.

'The process of distribution of health cards across CAPFs, which began today is slated to be completed by December this year and about 35 lakh cards will be distributed.

In his remarks, the Home Minister said that the Modi government has always given priority to the CAPFs.

The Home Minister said, "you protect the country without any worry, the Modi government will take care of your family".



The Home Minister had rolled out the 'Ayushman CAPF' healthcare scheme on a pilot basis to the personnel of all CAPFs in Guwahati, Assam on January 23 this year.

The scheme, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority (NHA), aims to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals and will ensure access to health services across the country to CAPF personnel.

A dedicated website has been prepared to facilitate jawans of CAPFs and their families.

The use of Ayushman Bharat for CAPFs is a first-of-its-kind initiative that leverages the strengths of the existing robust IT framework, access to the network of various private hospitals and portability of services across the country.

The scheme will also provide cashless and paperless facilities at Out Patient Departments besides follow-ups.

CAPF personnel and their dependents will get an e-card which can be used to avail the scheme.

The health facilities under the scheme will be available in all CGHS and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) empanelled private hospitals in a phased manner. (ANI)

