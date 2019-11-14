Amit Shah says SC decision on Rafale befitting reply to those relying on malicious campaigns, seeks Congress apology

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday sought an apology from Congress after Supreme Court dismissed review petitions in the Rafale case and said that judgment was a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely "on malicious and baseless campaigns".

Shah said the verdict reaffirms the government's credentials as one which is transparent and corruption-free. .

"Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. Today's decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar's credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption-free," he said.

Shah said the top court's ruling in the matter proved that the disruption of proceedings in Parliament was a "sham".

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government about Rafale controversy saying "politics was above national interest for him" and sought an apology.

"Now, it has been proved that the disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham. Time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest, must apologise to the nation," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld the purchase of 36 Rafale jets by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

The top court also accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for bringing in the court ruling in relation to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case and said that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. (ANI)