Amit Shah seeks action against Congress members over 'threatening behaviour' towards Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought action against two Congress members under Rule 374, which provides for the suspension of a member for 'threatening behaviour' towards Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday.

The issue was raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi who said that the two Congress members TN Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose had not apologised and the Chair had also given directions for tendering an apology.

Speaker Om Birla disapproved the conduct of Congress members and also said that stinging remarks should not be made. The Speaker said he will take a just decision.

Joshi said the treasury benches want a structural debate but the Opposition members had disturbed the House on Friday.

The minister said a Congress member had pulled up his sleeve in the House and the behaviour was seen "in a very bad light" by people in the country.

He said the government was not in favour of any member being asked to go from the House and if Congress members do not apologise, it was for the Chair to take appropriate action.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of trying to intimidate Congress members and said they were not afraid. He said the House was for members to raise their issues.

He said the parliamentary leaders and others in the government should not think that parliament is "Hawa Mahal (palace of winds) of any king".

The Congress leader said the party members were not named by the Speaker and his decision was sought to be overruled. Chowdhury also targeted Joshi.

"They do not know how to bring a motion. You do not know how to bring motion but have become parliamentary affairs minister," he said.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad objected to Chowdhury's remarks and said he should withdraw them.

"The kind of words he has used for the House are condemnable. He should withdraw the remarks," Prasad said.

Shah cited Rule 374 and said sleeves were pulled up in front of a woman minister.

"There cannot be a more shameful thing. It is a fit case for Article 374," he said.

Rule 374 states that the Speaker may name a member who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business.

It provides for suspending the member service of the House for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session.

The Speaker said members should behave in a way that the dignity of the House is maintained.

"No one should roll up sleeves, nobody should make stinging remarks," he said, adding that members can indulge in sharp debates by keeping the dignity of the House and of the Chair. (ANI)