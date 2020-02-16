Amit Shah should have gone to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah should have gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to the protesters, said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury here on Sunday.

"The BJP never acts on things it says. I think Home Minister Amit Shah should have gone to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters and talk to them about their concerns," Chowdhury told ANI.

Talking about the latest video purportedly showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on the night of December 15, the Congress leader said that the "Home Minister is the driver of the Delhi Police."

"As everybody knows that the Delhi Police act on the orders of the Home Ministry, we want a probe into the Jamia incident. This probe will let everyone know the real culprit behind the incident," he added.

The Congress leader also asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to focus more on the city infrastructure than giving freebies. "Kejriwal is only concerned about welfare schemes. He should also work on infrastructure."

"During the Congress' tenure in Delhi, Sheila Dikshit had brought Delhi up to international standards. I think Kejriwal should also work on this sector as the people from all states come here for jobs," he said. (ANI)

