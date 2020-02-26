Amit Shah should order police to act in nation's interest, control violence: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should issue strict orders to the police in Delhi to act in nation's interest and control the ongoing violence.

"Distressing scenes in Delhi!! #DelhiBurning as a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our Country. Police have completely failed in their responsibility. People have to remain calm and promote peace in the area for their own benefit," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Seven people dead and hundreds are injured, Amit Shah should issue strict orders to police to act in nation's interest and not in the interest of few people. As Gandhiji said, An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Peace and harmony should be our moto," he added.

Siddaramaiah further stated that the "triggering point of the #DelhiViolence seems to be the inciting speech of BJP leader Kapil Mishra."

"This actually qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing national peace and security. Police have to arrest him and bring normalcy in Delhi," he wrote.

Siddaramaiah has further asked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to be careful "before situation goes out of hand."

"Delhi riots are in front of eyes. There will be tough situation here in state as well if those loose tongue leaders in BJP are not stopped in the state," he wrote.

As many as 18 people have lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in parts of North-East Delhi from Monday. (ANI)

