Amit Shah slams Congress, says those who talk of 'Assam ki Asmita' have Badruddin Ajmal in their lap

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress for its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for Assam assembly polls, saying those "who talk about 'Assam ki Asmita' have Badruddin Ajmal in their lap".

Shah, who was addressing a Guwahati city district committee meeting, said there should be a nationalist government in Assam that works not for just the state but for the entire northeast.

"In Assam, there is a fight between the BJP and the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal. This is not a triangle. Badruddin Ajmal is sitting in the lap of Congress. The people of Assam have to decide who will be able to fulfil the dream of Srimanta Sankardev," he said.

"Our youth died in movements in Assam. Those who talk about 'Assam ki Asmita', have Badruddin Ajmal in their laps. Don't they feel ashamed?" he asked.

Shah listed security and respect, culture and heritage, connectivity and prosperity, peace and discussion and self-reliance as the pillars that will take Assam forward.

"There should be a nationalist government in Assam that works not for just Assam but for the entire northeast. Our aim is to establish prosperous Assam and a culture that connects northeast India's regional communities," he said.

"Under whose government were gunshots fired at Assam youth? 'Andolan-Mukt' Assam is what we aim for. In five years, BJP worked to free Assam from movements. Terrorism was prevalent in Assam in the Congress era. Congress cannot preserve Assam's heritage, because they can't stop infiltration," he said.



The minister said the BJP-led government has laid the foundation for strong infrastructure that will lead to a prosperous Assam.

He said work was needed to deal with the problem of recurrent floods in the state and the central government has started work on how to convert flood water into water reservoirs using satellite imagery.

He said BJP will work for "flood-free Assam" in the next five years.

He said in the last 5 years, 2,000 youth of different outfits have given up arms.

"There has been no major attack in the last five years in the state and it is a major achievement for us," he said.

"We have almost fulfilled the dream of PM Modi to make the entire Assam free from terrorism within five years," said the Union Minister.

Shah also accused the Congress of practicing dynastic politics and following a policy of "divide and rule".

"In 5 years, we have paved the way for peace by ending all the disputes."

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

