Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit from the new citizenship law.

"Thousands of refugees reside in Sanjay Colony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards giving citizenship to the refugees who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh. People are protesting, saying why Modi Ji is giving citizenship to Pakistanis. I want to tell Kejriwal Ji that people whose house, land were taken away and women mistreated, they are our siblings. They have as much authority over India as we have," said Shah.

Shah, who was addressing a public meeting in Chhatarpur here, said: "Manish Sisodia says -- 'We are with Shaheen Bagh.' I want to tell him that if he is with Shaheen Bagh, then we are with Sanjay Colony."

Referring to Kejriwal contesting the poll from New Delhi seat, Shah said: "Kejriwal, leave Delhi and go to New Delhi seat. I will tell the media colleagues that this time on the counting day, take care of New Delhi seat and see the result. This time lotus will bloom. Our candidate Sunil Yadav is contesting from there."

"You made Modiji the Prime Minister of this country once again and gave an absolute majority to the BJP. After this Modiji solved the questions that were entangled for the last 70 years in Parliament," added Shah.

The Assembly poll in Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)













