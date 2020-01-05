Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence, asks him to take necessary action

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik regarding violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and asked him to take necessary action.

Home Minister Shah also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report on the incident as soon as possible.

"Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon'ble Minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted from its official handle.

Joint CP, Western Range, Shalini Singh would conduct an inquiry into the incident of attacks on the students of the JNU.

This came after a masked mob on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

According to officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the university following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)

