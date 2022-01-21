Amit Shah to address people of Tripura on their 50th statehood day today

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address the people of Tripura virtually at 12:30 pm on their 50th statehood day.



"Tomorrow is a special day for the people of Tripura, as the state will mark its 50th Statehood Day. On this occasion, I am looking forward to addressing our sisters and brothers of Tripura at around 12:30 PM via VC," the Union Minister had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day "These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

