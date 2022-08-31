Amit Shah to attend BJP OBC morcha meeting in Jodhpur on Sept 10

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC morcha meet in Jodhpur on September 10, party sources said on Tuesday.

The National Working Committee of the OBC Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party will convene from September 8-10 in Jodhpur.

According to Morcha sources, Shah will attend the conference at the booth level and the OBC Morcha's National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on September 10 as the principal guest.



A special gathering of divisional level officials was organized by senior state officials, including Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to discuss the success of the booth-level conference and the successful organization of the meeting of the OBC Morcha's National Working Committee.

While addressing the meeting, Shekhawat said that the BJP NWC meeting and booth-level conference are going to be organized in the coming days.

State President of the BJP OBC Morcha from various states will attend the National Working Committee meeting in Jodhpur. There is also a plan to spend an hour in each of the city's 47 mandals.

The conference of 20,000 booth presidents and office bearers of booth committees for the Jodhpur division will take place on September 10. (ANI)

