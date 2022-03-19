Amit Shah to attend CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu today

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu on Saturday.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.



According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

CRPF Raising Day is marked on the day when in 1950 the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police. (ANI)

