Amit Shah to attend Nishad Party's rally in Lucknow on Dec 17, says Sanjay Nishad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a rally of his party on December 17.

Speaking to ANI, here in Lucknow, Nishad said, "Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a rally of Nishad party on December 17. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders of BJP will also join the rally. Announcement regarding providing reservation to Nishads, riverine community is expected."



The Nishad Party chief slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Hindutava' comment and said, "At least he is now applying Chandan on his forehead. Earlier, he used to avoid it. We should not drag religion into politics."

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is due for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

