Amit Shah to attend Rabindra Jayanti programme in Kolkata on May 9

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): On the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata to attend a cultural programme organised by 'Khola Hawa', a socio-cultural body based in West Bengal on May 9.

Rabindra Jayanti is an important day in the cultural calendar of India, particularly in West Bengal.

The programme will be held at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. The Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy will also be attending the event.





Swapan Dasgupta, president, Khola Hawa and former Rajya Sabha MP said, "Kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore has shaped the sensibilities and personality of Bengalis. His contribution to the literature, arts and culture of Bengal is immeasurable. Amit Shah and G Kishan Reddy have accepted Khola Hawa's invitation to attend a grand celebration of Kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Shah will speak on Kobi Guru's influence on modern Indian thought. The event is being supported by the Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in the country."



The program will witness performances by Kohinoor Sen Barat and his troupe, accompanied by actor Rituparna Sengupta. Singers like Somlata Acharya and Ujan Mukherjee will present their versions of Rabindra sangeet.

Danseuse Tanusree Sankar and her troupe will stage performance. Chandrima Roy will recite poems by Tagore. There will also be a choir performance.

Other dignitaries like Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and Union Minister Santanu Thakur are also likely to attend the event. (ANI)

