Amit Shah to be on three-day visit to Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh from March 24

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh from Friday attending a regional conference with southern states and Union Territories (UTs) on drug trafficking and national security.



On his day one visit to Karnataka on Friday, the Home Minister will attend the regional conference with southern states and UTs on drug trafficking and national security in the morning.

Shah will, later in the day, lay the foundation stone of Sahakar Samridhi Soudha and inaugurate various development works of the Ministry of Cooperation (Karnataka).

On Saturday, the Home Minister will attend the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 84th Raising Day Celebration in Chhattisgarh's Naxal bastion Jagdalpur. This is the first time when the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day in Chhattisgarh.

The senior BJP leader will later inaugurate the Prasar Bharati news service in Halbi, the local language of Bastar division, in Jagdalpur.

The Home Minister will later offer prayers at Aanchalkund Dada Darbar in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara in the afternoon following a public meeting in the Police Lines in the city.

On Sunday, the Home minister will again reach Karnataka and attend the inauguration of the Gorata Martyr Memorial and Memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bidar. He will also attend an event organised to hoist a 103 feet high tricolor in Bidar.

The Home minister is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development schemes in Raichur district of Karnataka in the afternoon.

Shah's three-day visit will culminate with the unveiling of the idols of Lord Basaveshwara and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on Sunday evening. (ANI)