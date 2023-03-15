Amit Shah to be on two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday this week and attend various public events.

On Saturday morning, Shah will be attending the 49th Dairy Industry Convention organized by Indian Dairy Association at Swarnim Park I Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister will later attend the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Circuit House, Gandhinagar.



Shah will later launch a Free food campaign at Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar in the afternoon, and then inaugurate Nardipur pond and lay the foundation stone and e-inaugurate various other development works of Vasan pond and Kalol.

He will later attend the convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University in the evening at the Convocation Grounds of M S University in Vadodara.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of Junagadh district bank headquarters and inaugurate APMC Kisan Bhawan in the agriculture camp at APMC Dolatpara in Junagadh.

Shah will later offer prayers at Somnath temple and e-inaugurate various development works with the launch of Somnath Trust's mobile app.

Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat will culminate after he will attend Gujarat Central University Convocation Ceremony. (ANI)

