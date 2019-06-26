Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Amit Shah to begin 2-day visit to J-K from today

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in particular.
This will be the Home Minister's first visit to the state since assuming office.
During his two-day visit, Shah will meet Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the prevailing security scenario in the state.
As per the schedule, the Home Minister will on Wednesday review the security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra and then take stock of the developmental activities. He will also hold meetings with BJP workers and office bearers and some delegations in the evening.
On both the days, Shah will meet the families of BJP workers killed by terrorists.
On June 27, Shah will again review the overall security situation in the region and later hold meetings with delegations. He will fly out of Srinagar in the afternoon.
The month-and-a-half long annual Amarnath Yatra this year is scheduled to begin on July 1. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:45 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:37 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:33 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:33 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:22 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:22 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:09 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:09 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:00 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:58 IST

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:44 IST

