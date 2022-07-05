Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting on July 9 in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair 30th Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting on July 9 in Jaipur to discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power.

The NZC comprises the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as Delhi.

Chief Ministers from the member states in the Zone along with two ministers each, Administrators of Union Territories, Chief Secretaries, and senior officers from the State Governments and the Central Government are expected to attend the meeting.

The Council takes up issues involving the Centre and States and one and many states falling in the Zone.



The Zonal Councils thus provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between the Centre and states and among many states in the Zone.

The Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power, and matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism, and transport.

Five Zonal Councils were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956.

The 29th of the Northern Zonal Council was held in Chandigarh in 2019.

The Union Home Minister is the Chairman of each of these five Zonal Councils and Chief Ministers of the host state (to be chosen by routine every year) is the Vice-Chairman. Two more ministers from each state are nominated as members by the Governor. (ANI)

