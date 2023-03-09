Amit Shah to dedicate various development works to Ahmedabad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will e-inaugurate various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority on Friday morning.

Shah will inaugurate the development works through video conferencing around 10.30 am on Friday.

The Lok Sabha member from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Amit Shah will dedicate the development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) to the city that are estimated to be worth more than Rs 150 crore.

New smart schools, a new overbridge, pedestal subway, senior citizens cum recreation park, drainage pumping station, and five Anganwadis are among the AMC and AUDA projects to be dedicated by the Home Minister to Ahmedabad.

The new overbridge is learnt to be constructed at Sanathal junction near Sardar Patel ring road in Ahmedabad while pedestal subway near GST crossing, senior citizens cum recreation park in Nava Vadaj ward, new smart schools at Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej; Shela drainage pumping station, and network and five Anganwadis among other projects are also to be inaugurated by the Home Minister. (ANI)