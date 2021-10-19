Amit Shah to flag off 'Modi Van' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan' today

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off 'Modi Van' on Tuesday under the 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years as an elected representative.

'Modi Van' will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by BJP's National Secretary Vinod Sonkar.

Speaking to ANI, Sonkar said, "Five Modi Van will be operated in the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. There is a control office for the vans. It will be operated from these control offices."



The van will consist of a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service which will broadcast PM Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'. The public rallies and speeches of the leaders will also be broadcasted.

The van will also consist of telemedicine. The van has is equipped with a machine that can test 39 blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin.

This van will administer the oath to the people of the village for cleanliness and plastic-free. It will administer a pledge that will be taken for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river pond of the village.

The Modi Van will help in promoting vaccination against COVID-19 in the remote village. The machines attached in the van can provide prescriptions to the villagers with the help of telemedicine and the health volunteers appointed by the party in the remote village.

The van will further help in the registration of the labours and different sections of people under several schemes of the Centre. The van will help in the 100 per cent registration under widow pension, disability pension and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The villagers will also be taught about the government schemes. (ANI)

