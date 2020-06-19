Amit Shah to hold COVID-19 review meeting for Delhi-NCR today

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with senior administrative officers of the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, in view of COVID-19 management and the situation in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 noon today.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Delhi has 47,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 27,741 active cases and 17,457 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the infection stands at 1,904 in the city. (ANI)