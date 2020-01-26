Amit Shah to hold roadshow, public meetings in New Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow and two public meetings in the national capital on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 while votes will be counted on February 11.

Addressing 'Jeet ki Goonj' programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, Shah had said that the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens".

Targeting those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said, "These people (opposition) started instigating riots after we implemented the CAA. They have no shame in standing with rioters. Manish Sisodia has pledged his support to people in Shaheen Bagh...Only Prime Minister Modi can control anti-national forces."

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)

