Amit Shah to hold Western Zonal Council meet in Goa from tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a two-day meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Goa from tomorrow, MHA sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the conclave.

Administrators from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be present. (ANI)

