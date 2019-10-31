Amit Shah to inaugurate new building of Delhi Police headquarters today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday inaugurate the new building for Delhi Police headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital.

In the first phase of shifting, this building will have offices on four floors which will include the office of the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Joint Commissioners and Special Commissioners.

Construction work of this new headquarters started in the year 2012 with an estimated budget of approximately Rs 600 crore. The new headquarters will have two towers of 17 floors, which will be interconnected through a bridge.

Besides this, the new Delhi Police headquarters will have have a solar plant and centralised AC for both towers.

To give it a Lutyen's look, orange and white stones have been used.

Unlike previous headquarters, the new building will have spacious underground parking with a capacity of 700 vehicles.

Terrace of the building is very much suitable to have an aerial look of Delhi. Also, there's a proposal to make a helipad on the top of the building but it will take time.

Like the old office, the new headquarters will have Commissioner of Police office on the second floor.

There is a lobby which will depict the history of Delhi Police through old photographs. (ANI)