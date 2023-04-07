Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 4,567 cr worth development projects, music college in UP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate over Rs 4,567 crore in development projects and a music college in Uttar Pradesh during his day-long visit to the state on Friday.

The Home Minister will start his day with the inauguration of the Kaushambi Festival-2023 and inauguration as well as laying of the foundation stone of various development projects from an event organised in Fasaiya Gram Sabha in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh in the afternoon on Friday.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of Hariharpur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and inaugurate several development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore at the Namdarpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh in the evening.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to visit Hariharpur village in Azamgarh where the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the music college.

In August last year, Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to the village had promised that a music college, affiliated with the Bhatkhande University, Lucknow will be established in the village.

Hariharpur village, around 5 km from Azamgarh, is known for its centuries-old legacy of music, where children learn the musical notes before the alphabet, and musical instruments become their toys.

It is learnt that even a child below the age of five years is familiar with 'sur' and 'raaga.' Proficiency in folk music comes naturally to them, as every household has musical instruments like harmonium, sarangi, tabla, sitar, dholak and mridang. (ANI)

