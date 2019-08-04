Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Amit Shah to introduce J-K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill in RS tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday in Rajya Sabha.
The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 1.
This bill, if passed by Upper House of Parliament, will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state. (ANI)

